Allegri believes he can trust Danilo and his future is assured

One of the most reliable players at Juventus now is Danilo, with the Brazilian proving he can deliver consistently, whichever position he is told to play.

Juve has had versatile players before, but Danilo will probably go down as one of the most reliable.

The defender has now been described as a player Max Allegri trusts, which explains why he has been made the club’s vice-captain.

A report on Calciomercato insists the former Manchester City man is now one of the most trusted men in Turin and continues to be a pillar at the club.

For this reason, handing him a new deal is an easy decision and the Bianconeri are already working on it.

Both parties are expected to finalise an agreement as soon as the Bianconeri can solve some of their current legal battles.

His new deal does not expire in the summer, so there is still plenty of time for him to get everything sorted.

Juve FC Says

Danilo has proven to be one of Turin’s most influential men and we are lucky to have him in our squad now.

The defender is not getting any younger, but he is like a fine wine and we can be confident he will keep delivering good performances for us.