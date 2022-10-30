Allegri believes Juventus need a “healthy madness”

On Saturday, Juventus put their recent Champions League elimination behind them as they went on to gain three points at the tough Via del Mare Stadium.

Backed by their raucous supporters, Lecce certainly didn’t make it easy for the Old Lady, but Nicolò Fagioli’s splendid winner was enough to break the deadlock and earn Max Allegri’s side a third straight win in Serie A.

Obviously, the manager was pleased with the result, as we all know how fond he is of 1-0 wins. The Livorno native felt that his players did well, especially the young ones.

Allegri praised Fagioli for the quality he possesses, but he still feels that the youngster has to learn the craft in order to become a genuine Regista.

“Apart from the last shot of the game where we were lucky, the lads played a good match, also technically,” said Allegri in his post-match interview via the official Juventus website.

“We could have made better use of the precision in passing but the important thing was to win, because we came from a bad defeat in Lisbon.

“Fagioli is a lad of great quality, his role is to direct the play in front of the defence. He has great technique, but that it is a role that he must learn.

“Samuel Iling-Junior also did very well at giving him a good pass, but everybody did well tonight in a difficult moment and our goal was to move up in the standings.”

The former Milan manager also said that the team needs a little bit of healthy madness, which comes handy in difficult moments.

“In football, as in life, you fall and get up, you have to stay unfazed and have a healthy madness, especially when things go wrong.

“You have to be mentally strong to face the storm and get up again, finding the balance.

“We haven’t won three league games in a row since March, so it wasn’t a foregone conclusion; I have to thank the lads and tomorrow we will have a nice Sunday.”