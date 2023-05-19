Allegri bemoans Juventus lack of experience against Sevilla last night

Max Allegri believes his Juventus team did not take advantage of the key moments in their match against Sevilla last night, which cost them the game.

Juve faced the Spanish side in the semi-final second leg of the Europa League as they bid to end this season with a trophy.

They had snatched a draw in the final seconds of the first leg to keep the tie open, but Sevilla are serial winners of the Europa League.

The Spanish side had the support of a packed stadium in Seville and eventually triumphed in extra time, even though Juve took the lead.

The current Bianconeri team lacks enough players with experience in European football and it showed in the defeat.

After the game, Allegri said via Football Italia:

“I chose Iling and Kean because Sevilla has defenders who struggle with the physicality and pace of those players. It’s a pity we didn’t reach the Final, as the lads deserved it and had more to give in this competition after the season we’ve had.

“Sadly, when you don’t have much international experience, that difference shows. Next season these lads will improve in the details and have learned from this.”

Juve FC Says

We knew Sevilla was a tough nut to crack even before the game and expected our players to be prepared.

However, they seemed to underestimate what Suso could do when they allowed him a crack at goal, which cost us that win.

This is another sad end to our European campaign and fans will wonder when we will finally end our continental struggles.