Allegri blames missing players for Juventus woes

Max Allegri has blamed the absence of some key players because of injury as the reason Juventus is struggling this term.

The Bianconeri manager seems to be fighting for his job now as fans call for his sacking.

Juve started this season with a 3-0 win against Sassuolo and it seemed they will have a great year.

However, they have struggled in their other matches and they are now one of the teams every top side will fancy beating.

In his defence, Allegri has been unable to call on the services of the likes of Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa so far.

Leonardo Bonucci and Angel di Maria have also missed some matches. Allegri believes these absences have impacted their season negatively. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We will be able to count on Chiesa and Pogba in January, then we’ll see what we can ask them immediately. They are not bicycles. How long will they have to get back to their height? There are objective difficulties. I know them. I haven’t trained for a day, and I have always made a few mistakes. But I repeat, this is now a virtual Juventus. I’m happy with the transfer market project, I liked it. But there aren’t any players on the pitch. Try to take away five starters from Inter or Milan, then let’s see if they go into difficulty.”

Juve FC Says

This is just another excuse from the manager because injuries are an inevitable part of the game.

The clubs ahead of us on the league table have also played without some of their key players, and they have thrived.

Allegri must stop making excuses and inspire his players to deliver the right results.