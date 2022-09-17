Allegri blames missing players for Juventus woes

Max Allegri has blamed the absence of some key players because of injury as the reason Juventus is struggling this term.
The Bianconeri manager seems to be fighting for his job now as fans call for his sacking.
Juve started this season with a 3-0 win against Sassuolo and it seemed they will have a great year.
However, they have struggled in their other matches and they are now one of the teams every top side will fancy beating.
In his defence, Allegri has been unable to call on the services of the likes of Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa so far.
Leonardo Bonucci and Angel di Maria have also missed some matches. Allegri believes these absences have impacted their season negatively. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:
“We will be able to count on Chiesa and Pogba in January, then we’ll see what we can ask them immediately. They are not bicycles. How long will they have to get back to their height? There are objective difficulties. I know them. I haven’t trained for a day, and I have always made a few mistakes. But I repeat, this is now a virtual Juventus. I’m happy with the transfer market project, I liked it. But there aren’t any players on the pitch. Try to take away five starters from Inter or Milan, then let’s see if they go into difficulty.”
Juve FC Says
This is just another excuse from the manager because injuries are an inevitable part of the game.
The clubs ahead of us on the league table have also played without some of their key players, and they have thrived.
Allegri must stop making excuses and inspire his players to deliver the right results.
2 Comments
What about he starts looking at his own silly tactics. freaking drearful 3-5-2 with Tired Cuadrado , Clueless Kostic and heavy Mckennie !! Come on mate
At least play Cuadrado on the left wing so he can cut in and do some crossess . He has turned his 34 old winger into a right-back and says injured players are the problem. What use is Chiesa to you if you wanna play him as a left wingback. I hate this situation. Allegri is so weak in mentality and tactics and intelligence. If it wasn’t for Conte’s tactics and team he would have never won ANYTHING
HE NEVER LEARNS
bullshitttt do u think our bench players doesn’t enough just to beat sampdoria and salernitana at home?
and why u kept buying 5 injuries lover main starter? its your own fault.
u can’t count on bonucci until 40
or cuadrado will playing at his 30
you know there is alot of holes and you persist buying a 7.5M regista that actually made Juventus defense worst.
just compares parede vs loca vs rovella goals againts us? parede is a wolf in sheep clothing just showing some good moves and couple of passes people said he is amazing.
but look at how many goals we have been suffered since he is on our midfield??? thats a solid facts!