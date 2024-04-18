Juventus manager Max Allegri has broken his silence on the significance of facing Cagliari as his team prepares to take on the Islanders this weekend.

Juve finds themselves in a crucial phase where they must secure victories in every match, and their inability to overcome Torino in their last outing has undoubtedly dented their confidence.

Now, they are set to encounter a Cagliari side that many anticipate them to defeat, yet the fixture presents its own challenges.

The Bianconeri are determined to clinch a top-three finish, and dropping points in this encounter could potentially thwart their ambitions for the season.

Meanwhile, Cagliari is entrenched in the battle for Serie A survival, and obtaining a positive result against a formidable opponent like Juventus could serve as a significant morale boost for them heading into the final stretch of matches.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Allegri said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Of the eight victories they have achieved this year, Cagliari have achieved six at home, scoring 23 points out of 31 at home. They are one of the first teams to score many goals in their last few goals, with many players who have scored goals as substitutes. So It will be a very difficult and complicated match, as it is always difficult to play in Cagliari. They will have the fans pushing for survival and we are fighting for our place in the Champions League and we need to play the right match.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri knows every team is a huge threat to Juve now, and some of the Old Lady’s recent results will give Cagliari confidence ahead of this game.