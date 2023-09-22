The start of this season has brought a wave of excitement to Juventus, with the Bianconeri appearing nearly invincible.

The team has kicked off the season in exceptional form, reaffirming their status as one of the premier clubs in Italy.

Juventus is undoubtedly one of the standout teams to follow this season and is living up to the high expectations placed upon them.

However, it’s essential to remember that the league season is still in its early stages, with many more games ahead. This is not the time for premature celebrations.

Max Allegri, recognising this fact, has wisely called for restraint, urging fans to remain calm despite the team’s strong start. It’s a reminder that consistency over the long haul is key, and there’s still much work to be done.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“At this moment, we need to raise our focus because there’s too much euphoria around. We’re only in the fifth game of the season tomorrow, with Sassuolo in recent years they have always been complicated matches.

“Tomorrow we will find a tough environment and team, with great revenge. We have to play a game with great technique.”

Juve FC Says

We are just at the beginning of the term and it truly makes little sense to start celebrating the success of the campaign.

There are many more matches to go and Allegri knows his players would lose momentum if they get carried away by the few victories they have earned.