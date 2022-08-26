fans
Club News

Allegri calls on Juventus fans to cheer the team to victory against AS Roma

August 26, 2022 - 10:00 pm

Max Allegri insists Juventus needs everyone on the same page, including the fans, when they face AS Roma tomorrow.

The Bianconeri will host Jose Mourinho’s team in an important game at the Allianz Stadium.

It is just the third league game of the season, and Allegri does not think it is a must-win, but Juve risk falling behind their title rivals early in the campaign if they lose the game.

The Bianconeri will need to be in good form on the pitch to secure victory, but Allegri wants the fans to also be in top form with their support from the stands.

He tells reporters, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We must remain calm and calm. Tomorrow the championship will not be lost. We will need the fans, with Sassuolo they were extraordinary, there will be extraordinary moments. We are playing against a Roma that is strong at the moment. We will need help from everyone.”

Juve FC Says

Fans play an important role in the success of a club, and Juve needs theirs to win top matches.

The atmosphere the fans will create could make Roma players play badly while helping their team get all the points, so the players need them.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Champions League

Galtier responds to being drawn in the same Champions League group as Juventus

August 26, 2022
Mourinho

Mourinho refuses to reveal who will take a Roma penalty against Juventus

August 26, 2022
Jose Mourinho

Mourinho gives a hint about his team to face Juventus

August 26, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Juvent1n0chivasso August 26, 2022 at 10:46 pm

    Prediction: Roma 3 — 1 Juventus
    Dybala with 2 goals plus 1 assist.

    With or without the fans. LOL.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.