Max Allegri believes Kenan Yildiz’s saved shot late in the match between Juventus and Torino was their best chance of the game and he made the wrong decision.
The Turkish teenager was brought on late in the match as Juve looked to win the fixture, but he could not make the difference.
He had a chance to become the hero of the day as Juve broke against their neighbours and Yildiz simply had to pass the ball to Dusan Vlahovic, who was free, but the youngster decided to shoot, and it was saved.
Allegri was not pleased, and after the game, he said, as quoted by Football Italia:
“It was a good game, we had chances to score and I think we had the best opportunity in the second half, as Kenan Yildiz had that shot where he went for goal, but Vlahovic was unmarked at the back post, if he had passed it then it was an open goal.
“The team overall played well against a good Torino. If you have three or four chances in the first half and don’t take them, especially against a Torino side that has the fourth best defensive record in Serie A, then it becomes difficult to create 10 or 12 chances per game.”
Juve FC Says
Yildiz is still very young and it is not a surprise that he made the wrong choice in that passage of play, but that has now cost us two points.
He will get better, but he may have lost some trust from Allegri and the gaffer could opt to bench him for the next game.
3 Comments
Fucking Max, you know Dusan would have blasted it wide anyway. Blame the kid for your shitty style of football with zero chance creation.
Agree. Vlahovic miss first half a great place with poor handling and also capitano Danilo shot out from stadion in the end..and that was not bad decision. How the fuck he can throw youngster under the bus! If he let the team attack maybe its not always be 0-0, 1-0 or 1-1. Next year CL with allegri is suicide.
Typical Allegri! Blame the players. How about look in the mirror. Strikers are not going to score on every shot. The fact that all of Juve’s talented forwards and this particular writer feel they have to score on every shot is a direct result of an unimaginative offense system instilled by this clown coach and a opinion writer who cant take off his bias glasses. This team is lucky if they get 3 quality chances a game to score. Their buildup sucks, the forwards are reliant on individual talent and split second decisions because they are usually alone in trying to make space to shoot. How about figuring out a system that utilizes your players strengths (you’ve had almost 3 years to do it). Instead, you want your strikers to run 60 yards on counter attacks, after expending energy to defend, because a 1-0 game is your only idea. Allegri sucks, he has no idea how to coach an offense or allow his players to blend.
How do you create a chemistry amongst your players when they have no continuity in a lineup. Allegri acts like hes playing chess, when his tactics and decisions are for checkers. Yildez, Dusan and Fede need to shoot every little chance they get, because the chances are far and few in between. And guess what, the more they shoot, the better the odds of scoring! Btw, Here’s a newsflash, there are opponents trying to stop you from scoring. This isn’t a video game. ALLEGRI OUT!!