Max Allegri believes Kenan Yildiz’s saved shot late in the match between Juventus and Torino was their best chance of the game and he made the wrong decision.

The Turkish teenager was brought on late in the match as Juve looked to win the fixture, but he could not make the difference.

He had a chance to become the hero of the day as Juve broke against their neighbours and Yildiz simply had to pass the ball to Dusan Vlahovic, who was free, but the youngster decided to shoot, and it was saved.

Allegri was not pleased, and after the game, he said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“It was a good game, we had chances to score and I think we had the best opportunity in the second half, as Kenan Yildiz had that shot where he went for goal, but Vlahovic was unmarked at the back post, if he had passed it then it was an open goal.

“The team overall played well against a good Torino. If you have three or four chances in the first half and don’t take them, especially against a Torino side that has the fourth best defensive record in Serie A, then it becomes difficult to create 10 or 12 chances per game.”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz is still very young and it is not a surprise that he made the wrong choice in that passage of play, but that has now cost us two points.

He will get better, but he may have lost some trust from Allegri and the gaffer could opt to bench him for the next game.