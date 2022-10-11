Allegri calls up 22 Juventus players for Haifa trip

Following their latest disappointing result, Juventus can only put their weekend defeat behind them and focus on their upcoming fixture against Maccabi Haifa.

The Bianconeri landed in Israel last night and will hoping to collect another three points in the Champions League at the expense of the European minnows.

Nonetheless, their opponents have proven that they have the ability to punish Max Allegri’s men if they put their guards down. The Middle Eastern side came close to equalizing the score in Turin before conceding a third goal which sealed the match in the Old Lady’s favor.

For the trip to Haifa, Allegri called up 22 players, including Angel Di Maria. The Argentine was dearly missed during the weekend defeat as he was serving a domestic ban.

The 34-year-old winger made all the difference in last week’s encounter, providing three assists for his teammates.

However, Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba remain absent, while Mattia De Sciglio is on the treatment table after sustaining a knock during the previous meeting against Haifa.

Here is the full matchday squad posted by the official Juventus Twitter account.