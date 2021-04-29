Allegri to find some his old favorites at Juventus, but others would be sold

The last 48 hours have witnessed the emergence of a host of circulating news reports regarding Max Allegri’s potential return to Juventus.

The former Cagliari and Milan manager was at the helm of the black and white club between 2014 and 2019, leading the club towards five Scudetto titles, four Coppa Italia triumphs, and two Champions League final appearances.

Since his exit, the Old Lady has been suffering in terms of results and performances likewise – first with Maurizio Sarri last season, and then with Andrea Pirlo who’s struggling in the current campaign.

The Livorno native remained without a job ever since, and could be soon be returning to his old post.

According to Corriere della Sera (via TuttoJuve), Allegri has already said no to both Roma and Milan, and has already signed a contract with the Bianconeri.

The report claims that the manager was very close to agreeing terms with the Giallorossi in particular, but a phone call from the Old Lady changed his direction.

Another report from Corriere di Torino (via ilBianconero) went as far as naming the players who would remain as part of his squad, and those who would not.

The source believes that Juan Cuadrado and Rodrigo Bentancur are two players that Max is very fond of. Moreover, Arthur would be appreciated by the returning manager.

On the other hand, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot would be allowed to leave the club. Finally, the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala will primarily depend on the financial situation rather than the coach’s decision.