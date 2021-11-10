Allegri can get this Juventus team back in the Scudetto race claims Sabatini

Veteran football director, Walter Sabatini has warned those ruling out Juventus from the Serie A title race to stop because it is too soon to say they cannot compete for the title.

Juve has had a poor start to this season while the likes of Milan and Napoli are thriving at the top of the league table.

Despite adding the likes of Moise Kean and Manuel Locatelli to their squad in the summer, Juve has been struggling with poor form and some football observers have already ruled them out of the running for the league title.

The Bianconeri expected a far more positive start to this season when they made Max Allegri their manager again in the summer, but things have been worse than anyone imagined.

Nevertheless, Sabatini believes the gaffer can still turn Juve’s season around and bring them back in the running for the title.

He told New Sound Level as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Allegri’s Juve are not already out of the championship fight, Max knows how to solve problems, it seems to me there are already signs of awakening.

“Milan can go all the way, they already come from a season in which they played very well and I believe that He will fight all the way for the Scudetto because he has learned to manage difficulties.

“But I also believe that it will not be an exclusive fight between Milan and Napoli, but that Inter and Juve will be back in the running, this will be a great championship.”

Allegri won five consecutive titles for the Bianconeri in his first spell as manager, but none of them would compare to winning this Scudetto if he pulls it off.

Unlike Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo before him, he has enjoyed the backing of fans and the club and he is under less pressure to deliver, which would make his job of turning around the club’s form much easier.