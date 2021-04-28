allegri
Allegri can make a Juventus return but these conditions have to be met

April 28, 2021 - 1:00 pm

Max Allegri has been linked with a return to Juventus as the Bianconeri continue to struggle under Andrea Pirlo.

The Livorno-born manager has been Juve’s most successful boss in the last 10 years and he was relieved of his duty surprisingly in 2019.

Juve has had two managers since he left, but none has made them as invincible as Allegri did when he was at the helm.

He won five consecutive league titles and reached the final of the Champions League on two occasions.

His replacement, Maurizio Sarri, also won the league title, but missed out on the Coppa Italia and didn’t do well in the Champions League.

The downward spiral has continued under Andrea Pirlo and the club might even miss out on the top four entirely at the end of this season.

Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato says Juve can have Allegri back as their manager, but they would have to either sell Cristiano Ronaldo or make him less important by focusing on Paulo Dybala.

They will also have to bring in Manuel Locatelli and he would be open to selling Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey.

In attack, Alvaro Morata can stay or the club can bring back Moise Kean whom they sold to Everton after he left.

