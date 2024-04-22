Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri will have the opportunity to achieve a unique feat if he manages to clinch the Coppa Italia.

On Tuesday, the Bianconeri will take on Lazio in the second leg of the semi-final at the Stadio Olimpico. The Turin-based giants are riding a two-goal lead from the first leg thanks to goals from Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa, so they’ll be the favorites to advance to the grand finale.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero) explains, Allegri would become the most successful manager in the history of the Coppa Italia if he wins this edition.

The Livorno native already has the record with four triumphs, but he currently shares it with two other coaches.

The first is Sven-Göran Eriksson who won the Italian domestic cup at Roma and Sampdoria and twice with Lazio.

Roberto Mancini is another record co-holder as he won the Coppa Italian with Fiorentina, Lazio and twice with Inter.

As for Allegri, all of his four triumphs came during his first stint at Juventus. He annihilated the competition four years in a row between 2015 and 2018.

Therefore, he only needs one more medal to become the sole and undisputed record-holder.

The 56-year-old then came close to lifting the cup in his first year following his return to Turin, but lost out in the final against Inter following extra time.

If the Bianconeri go past Lazio, they will clash heads with either Fiorentina or Atalanta in the final.