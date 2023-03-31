Allegri cannot confirm when Paul Pogba will return

Juventus manager Max Allegri has revealed he cannot confirm when Paul Pogba will return to play for the club again.

The midfielder has suffered another injury after playing less than 40 minutes for the club since he joined them in the summer.

With just a few matches left in the season, Juve needs all their best players to be fit for the remaining games of the term.

However, Pogba will not play their next game and Allegri admits he does not know when the midfielder will be available again.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“At the moment, I can’t say when it will be available again. He is working, momentarily it is difficult to say. The adductor is fine, we see training after training how the knee will react.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s injury is an embarrassing one because we should not have signed him in the first place.

The midfielder has quality, but he is not available to play and that is simply useless to us.

If we continue to keep him on our books beyond this season while he is injured, we will not be taken seriously and we will just keep losing money.

Allegri’s approach to moving on with the players at his disposal has been great to see, hopefully, we can have Pogba back soon.