Since his arrival to Juventus, Football director Cristiano Giuntoli has been overwhelmed by a flurry of knots to solve. Therefore, the future of Max Allegri has been somewhat lost in the shuffle.

The Livorno native was under heavy pressure throughout the course of the previous campaign but the management has thus far decided to maintain his services.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, Allegri cannot afford another misstep at Juventus.

The 55-year-old returned to the club in 2021 and has a lucrative contract that runs until 2025. But after two trophyless seasons, he’ll either have to deliver or hit the road.

As the source explains, the Bianconeri would be able to resort to two high-profile coaches who are currently available.

The first is former Juventus captain and manager Antonio Conte. During his time at Inter, he was on a collision course with former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli.

But with a new management in place, the Lecce native would be open for a return to Turin.

The other candidate for the role is Luciano Spalletti who recently led Napoli towards a historic Scudetto title.

The Tuscan left office following his triumph and is now unattached. At Juventus, he’d reunite with Giuntoli. The two men built a strong rapport during their time together in Naples.