Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri earned his 300th victory in Serie A with his team’s victory over Lecce on Sunday night.

The Bianconeri reached the Serie A summit, albeit with an extra match, by beating their hosts Lecce with three unanswered goals. Dusan Vlahovic grabbed the first two, while Gleison Bremer added the third.

The Juventus manager has become the third man to reach this milestone after Giovanni Trapattoni and Nereo Rocco.

The 56-year-old thus believes that his accomplishment proves nothing is quite impossible in football.