Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri earned his 300th victory in Serie A with his team’s victory over Lecce on Sunday night.
The Bianconeri reached the Serie A summit, albeit with an extra match, by beating their hosts Lecce with three unanswered goals. Dusan Vlahovic grabbed the first two, while Gleison Bremer added the third.
The Juventus manager has become the third man to reach this milestone after Giovanni Trapattoni and Nereo Rocco.
The 56-year-old thus believes that his accomplishment proves nothing is quite impossible in football.
“Nothing is impossible. This realization encourages you to do things beyond your capabilities. It applies in every area,” said the Livorno native in his post-match interview via La Gazzetta dello Sport.
“I’m happy with this achievement and I thank all my players, the ones I’ve had from the beginning.
“I consider myself lucky to have extraordinary players, both in the past and present.
While Allegri has been notoriously coy on his team’s Scudetto’s chances, he might have finally dropped a hint at their title aspirations.
“For us, it is important to arrive at the direct clash against Inter (on February 4th) in this position. Especially due to the large gap with the fifth place.”
“Against Lecce, there was a moment when our attention dropped and took some risks. If you concede a goal then everything becomes more complicated afterwards.
“The boys then did well to get back into the game and the third goal also arrived.”
Finally, the Juventus boss opened up on the difficulties he faced in the two previous seasons due to the high expectations.
He insists that getting back to the winning track requires time and patience.
“I had to get used to it again after the two-year break and get to know the team. There was a bit of presumption on everyone’s part, thinking that we would win again straight away.
“Now we are all growing together. We have a good group, Giuntoli and Manna are doing a great job. I always say that in football there is nothing impossible. We must always keep it in mind
“We have to do our best, then if another team finishes first, we will congratulate them. Nothing is impossible, it takes conviction.”
