Juventus manager Max Allegri ended the year with a signature 1-0 win over Roma at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri have now shortened the distance to league leaders Inter to two points. While the Nerazzurri have been more proficient in front of goal, the Old Lady has been relying on clean sheets.

Nevertheless, Juve had conceded goals in their previous two fixtures in Genoa and Frosinone.

Therefore, Allegri argues that his team is sharper at the back when afraid of conceding goals as was the case against Roma.

“It was a good match. Playing against Roma is never easy and with José it’s even more complicated,” said the Juventus manager in his post-match interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“In the first half, we risked two or three balls inside the area from Dybala. The team was compact and united. In the second half, we had the right approach and we could have even scored the second goal.

“It was important to win because we’re gaining on those behind us, there’s still one match left then on January 7th we’ll see how many points we managed to score in the first half.”

“At the moment we are also in good physical condition. We used the pitch well. We still have to improve with some diagonal passes and correct exits.

“But above all, after the goals conceded easily against Genoa and Frosinone the team is once again afraid of conceding goals. We defend better when we’re afraid of conceding.”

Allegri gave Dusan Vlahovic a warm hug following his substitution and he only had words of praise for the Serbian’s display after the match.

“Tonight, Dusan played a good match, just like his previous displays. He’s evolving every week because he is better physically.

“He tried hard enough and we could have done even more. He also played well technically and still has room to develop.”

Allegri downplayed market talks, instead preferring to focus on his young contingent and envisioning a great future for Joseph Nonge.

“At the moment, only we can improve our squad with the work we are doing. We have exciting young players who are growing quickly.

“I believe that as soon as possible we will also be able to see Nonge. His skill set needs a bit of polishing but he’s a very good player.

“This is an important victory because it allows us not only to keep Roma at a distance but also to push the others away.

“43 points allow us to have fewer points to score to reach the arithmetic qualification for the Champions League.”