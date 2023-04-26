Allegri changes his mind: Alex Sandro to start against Inter?

This evening, a crucial battle awaits Juventus who will take on Inter in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

After registering a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Allianz Stadium, the second leg at the Giuseppe Meazza will decide the double encounter.

Therefore, Max Allegri is facing some major selection headaches ahead of the fourth, and arguably most important, Derby d’Italia of the campaign.

As we reported earlier in the day, the Bianconeri’s probable formation included a back-three consisting of Danilo, Gleison Bremer and returning captain Leonardo Bonucci.

However, a new report from ilBianconero claims that Allegri has changed his mind. Upon reflection, the Juventus manager has decided to drop Danilo in favor of his compatriot Alex Sandro.

Admittedly, this reported change is surprising, considering that Danilo has been the ever-so-reliable servant and De Facto leader during Bonucci’s extended absence.

However, there are other factors to consider, including the little to no rest that has been afforded to Danilo this season and the fact that he’s only one yellow card away from missing the potential final.

So let’s hope that Allegri’s slightly risky bet works for the better, even if the reported backline hardly inspires confidence.