Allegri chooses among Juventus three budding midfielders

Max Allegri has decided to keep Fabio Miretti among Juventus’ budding midfield talents.

Juve’s youth team has produced some fine players in that position, and they signed Nicolo Rovella from Genoa at the start of last year.

The midfielder remained with the Griffin before returning to Juve this summer.

However, there is too much competition for a starting place at the Allianz Stadium, and he looks set to leave on loan.

The Bianconeri sent Nicolo Fagioli out on loan to Cremonese last season, and he did very well.

His form is one reason they gained promotion to Serie A, and he has impressed for Juve in preseason.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Allegri has chosen to keep Miretti, and the club will now allow Rovella and Fagioli to leave.

Juve FC Says

Miretti impressed at the back end of last season when he first broke into our first team, and it is clear to see that he is a genuine talent.

The midfielder seems to have found a father figure in Allegri, and the manager wants to supervise his development closely.

He would hardly play this season if our senior midfielders remain fit, but training with the best every day will also make him better.