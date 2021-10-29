Allegri claimed to have three changes in mind ahead of Verona

Max Allegri is believed to be ready to ring the changes from his losing line-up against Sassuolo, with at least three Juventus stars returning to the fold.

The Old Lady will take on Hellas Verona on Saturday evening, and I’m firmly expecting a strong showing after our devastating loss on Wednesday.

While I’m expecting every player to step up to the plate with everyone motivated to set the record straight, Allegri is ready to change up his starting line-up as reported by TuttoJuve, with Giorgio Chiellini, Arthur Melo and Wojciech Szczesny already believed to be pencilled into the starting line-up come Saturday.

If I was to guess, I would assume that Manuel Locatelli will retain his starting role alongside the Brazil international, while I am less certain that Bonucci will be the name starting alongside our club captain in the heart of defence, although the decision may not have even been made as of yet.

I would be very shocked if the players named on Saturday do not come out fighting, especially with the manager already dismissing our title hopes after our most recent loss, with him surely trying to provoke a reaction.

Do you believe Allegri would already have planned these changes for the upcoming clash?

Patrick