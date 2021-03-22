Allegri claims Benevento deserve credit as he eyes return to the bench

Massimiliano Allegri is looking to get back into management in the coming months, but has spoken about Juventus’s disappointing result against Benevento in the meantime.

The manager has been out of work since leaving the Old Lady in 2019 after leading us to the scudetto and Supercoppa Italiana that season.

Allegri admits that he is looking for a new job to take over in June, but he doesn’t appear to have a new role lined up as of yet.

“Three years ago Real Madrid called me but I gave the floor to Juventus,” Allegri told Sky Italia (via TuttoSport). “In June I want to come back because I have passion and I enjoy myself. I’m not in withdrawal, but I miss enjoying the exploits of my players.

“I had Dani Alves, I remember when we were in Naples and I put him in, I told him to put us at five. He said to me: let me do it, I’m going to man-mark Insigne. I learned a lot from the players. Prove to be stronger than the other.

“Do everyone mark in the zone? We must always find a balance, for me there is no dogma. The game is always different, at three it is one game, at half past three it is another and so on, otherwise they would all end 0-0. I once heard Messina’s training who said that great challenges are won with great defenses. We lost the final against Real Madrid because we defended worse than them.”

He went onto talk about his time with the Old Lady, and how it was normal for the timing of his departure and that his relationship with the club remains strong.

“I spent five years at Juventus, the farewell was a natural thing,” Allegri told Sky Italia (via TuttoSport). “I’m sorry she lost today, but we give Benevento credit. We don’t just look at the negative things, Benevento did an important thing, Pippo was a lot good, there are also the merits. We also talk about those who do well and not just the things done badly.

“With Juve in the end there was a diversity of views, it was a choice of the president with whom I have remained on excellent terms. Those five are unrepeatable, there was alchemy, positivity, important market choices were made. After five years it is difficult to convey the same things, this was one of the reasons why they changed me.

“There have been wonderful years, the last one with Ajax did not go well but I am very attached to Juventus. I love the teams I’ve been to. Would I go there again? I don’t know, it’s impossible to say, Andrea Pirlo is doing well.”

Allegri sounds like he would be open to negotiating his return to Juventus as manager, and the timing of his interview could well work out perfectly for him, although will the management give up on Pirlo after just one season? Is the timing of Allegri’s interview bad timing for Pirlo? Could the Old Lady go back to Allegri this summer?

Patrick