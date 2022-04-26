Allegri claims he is not focused on catching Napoli

Juventus manager, Max Allegri, insists they are focused on doing the best they can to end this season well despite closing in on Napoli.

The Bianconeri earned a 2-1 comeback win against Sassuolo last night. That result means they could finish this season 3rd on the league table if they keep winning.

Napoli has hit a rough patch, and that has helped Juve to move just a point below them.

The Bianconeri are also having an inconsistent season which doesn’t guarantee that they will win their next match.

Allegri now wants his players to focus on doing their best in the remaining games of the campaign instead of looking to catch Napoli.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “We have Napoli at one point. We hope to be good and try to overcome them, as we hoped to fight after the many positive results to be closer to those in the lead but we didn’t succeed. Now we have to do the best we can from now to the end.”

Juve FC Says

We might end this campaign above Napoli, but that is not an achievement, which is why we just need to focus on finishing it as high as possible instead.

Last night’s win shows we mean business. Hopefully, our players will keep getting all three points from our next matches.