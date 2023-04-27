Allegri clashed with Inter Milan’s directors after Juventus loss

Juventus manager Max Allegri was furious after his side’s defeat at Inter Milan last night and reportedly clashed with the Nerazzurri directors.

Allegri is back under pressure after his team failed to earn passage to the final of the Coppa Italia, a competition fans expected him to win this term.

Juve was trophyless last season and risks a repeat of that at the end of this campaign, which is not good enough.

After the game, Allegri was clearly unhappy and Football Italia reveals he clashed with the directors of Inter and told them:

“You’re all a bunch of sh*ts, but you’ll finish sixth anyway!”,

He then turned to his players and said: “we have to finish ahead of them in the league, we must not send them to the Champions League.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri seemed to allow the result to get to him like most Bianconeri fans, but he must learn to control his temper at a time like this.

His players are looking to him for some leadership and it does not make sense for him to allow the pressure from his team’s poor form to get to him.

Juve must start winning games, there is no alternative to this and if the team finish outside the top four, Allegri could lose his job.