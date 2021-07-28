Allegri comments hint that Pjanic could be on his way back to Juventus

Miralem Pjanic has been linked with a move to Juventus in this transfer window, just a year after he left the Bianconeri for Barcelona.

The Bosnian was one of Massimiliano Allegri’s most trusted men when the returning manager coached the club between 2014 and 2019.

He was sold when Allegri was away and as he has struggled for relevance in Spain, however, he could now be set for a quick return.

One major problem that Juventus has had since Allegri left is scoring from free kicks.

Their goals from set-pieces have drastically reduced and if Pjanic returns, he could make a difference in that area.

Allegri was asked during his unveiling about his plans to get Juventus scoring goals from set-pieces again and he claimed that it’s quite an easy one for Ronaldo to take right-footed free kicks.

But as the Portuguese star struggles to score from free kicks, Allegri dropped a big hint that Pjanic could arrive when he suggested that they might move for another right-footed free-kick taker.

“It depends on the situation, perhaps Ronaldo can take long-range free kicks, but the situation is easy because one is right-footed and the other one is left-footed. Then, we’ll see if another right-footed free-kick taker arrives…” said Allegri as quoted by Football Italia.