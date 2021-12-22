Allegri comments on Rabiot after his struggles against Cagliari

Max Allegri has revealed Juventus needs to do a lot of work on Adrien Rabiot as the Frenchman struggles to make an impact in Turin.

Rabiot has been at the club since his free transfer in 2019 and has been a key member of the squad.

Because he hardly struggles with injuries, he has been playing regularly for the Bianconeri.

However, he is yet to show why the club worked so hard to sign him and every week most fans hope his performances will improve.

He flopped in Juve’s match against Cagliari again yesterday and Allegri couldn’t help but point out that there is a lot more he could do.

The Bianconeri manager says via Football Italia: “I think Adrien can really do damage with his shot from distance, but perhaps it’s because he plays internationally for France in a two-man midfield, he just doesn’t make the right movements or has the right timing to get the shot away.

“He didn’t read the game well at all today and we have to do a great deal of work with him. I asked the lads to try shooting from distance today and Bernardeschi had a couple before finding the net.”

Juve FC Opinion

Rabiot has had more than enough chances to show his class at Juve and it might be time to offload the Frenchman.

Every player at the club needs to get the simple things right and he has failed to do that so far.

The former PSG man might do well at another club and Juve should offload him soon because they can make some money from his transfer.

There is simply no time to work on him, as Allegri has suggested.