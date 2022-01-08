Allegri confirms changes in formation ahead of Roma match and reveals his starting fullbacks

Following the underwhelming draw against Napoli at home on Thursday night, Juventus travel to the Italian capital to take on José Mourinho’s Roma.

This encounter will be a direct clash between two Champions League hopefuls who are trying to maintain pace with the current Top four clubs.

Therefore, neither side can afford to commit a mistake on Sunday night.

Unfortunately for Max Allegri, the sports judge decided to hand him a one-match ban after insulting the match official at the end of the contest against Napoli.

Therefore, the Livorno native won’t be sitting in the dugout this weekend, but on Saturday afternoon, he answered the journalists’ question in his pre-match press conference.

The former Cagliari and Milan manager confirmed that his starting lineup will include some changes.

He also revealed the names of the two fullbacks who will start at the Olimpico Stadium.

“Tomorrow will be an important match. Roma have excellent individuals and a coach capable of preparing them in the best possible way. Competitiveness and technique will be key in this confrontation,” said Allegri as reported by the Bianconeri’s official website.