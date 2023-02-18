Allegri confirms Chiesa is out of the match against Spezia

Max Allegri has confirmed that Federico Chiesa is unavailable for Juventus’ match against Spezia tomorrow.

The Bianconeri missed key players in many matches this season.

And the likes of Paul Pogba and Kaio Jorge have remained sidelined for now, which means the club must rely on available players.

Chiesa missed almost the whole of last year because of injury and has only just started playing for the Bianconeri again.

However, in his pre-match presser, Allegri confirms the former Fiorentina man is unfit for the club’s next engagement.

The gaffer said as quoted by Juve News:

“Church will not be available for tomorrow, Perin will return and he will play. The others will have to evaluate them, but there will be changes.

Adding: “Tomorrow Kean, Perin and Rugani play, the others I have to evaluate.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is gradually getting back to his brilliant best, but he just recovered from a serious injury, so we must rest him if he suffers any minor issue.

The attacker is a key player for us, but we have other fine members of the squad who can step up to make an impact on the team in his absence.

Spezia would be eyeing an upset, but we must win the game and show that we mean business.