Allegri confirms Chiesa is prepared to start for Juventus against Lazio

Juventus manager Max Allegri has confirmed Federico Chiesa is fit for their match against Lazio this weekend.

The attacker’s fitness is delicate and he keeps breaking down occasionally since recovering from a serious long-term injury.

Chiesa has been an essential member of the current Bianconeri team and since he returned to fitness, he has played a key role in helping them to win important games.

In the remaining fixtures of the season in all competitions, the black and whites need him.

If he plays their game against Lazio, it could help their chances of winning, but Juve has another tough test against Sporting Club in the Europa League.

The manager must pick his weekend team with that in mind. In his pre-match presser, Allegri said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“He is better and tomorrow, he could start from the beginning. I must also decide from a Europa League perspective. We have many games and certainly, in defence for example, there will be some changes.”

Juve FC Says

The game against Lazio is crucial and we must find a way to win it at all cost.

However, we must not forget the test against Sporting Club because winning the Europa League is probably our best chance of making the next Champions League.