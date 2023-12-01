Max Allegri has confirmed that Danilo is back from injury and available for selection when Juventus faces Monza in Serie A tonight.

The Bianconeri have missed their captain, who has been sidelined for several weeks. Despite expectations for his return against Inter Milan, Juve opted not to risk him, allowing him more time to rest.

The Brazilian is now set to feature in the game against Monza, eager to inspire his side to a victory. Juventus is mindful of the challenges posed by Monza, who defeated them twice in the previous season.

With Inter Milan holding a two-point lead above them in the league standings, Juventus recognises the importance of securing a win to avoid falling further behind and allowing the Nerazzurri to widen the gap at the top.

Ahead of the game, Allegri confirmed the return of Danilo, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Danilo and Alex Sandro will be available, Locatelli we will evaluate today, it’s a pain problem, the other day he gave us a hand and today we’ll see.

“I have to see from training today, Nicolussi Caviglia played a good game, but it had been a long time since he played. Otherwise, we will find a solution.”

Juve FC Says

Danilo is one of our most important players, so he must return to the team.

The Brazilian has been in fine form whenever he plays and his influence on the pitch could make a huge difference for us.