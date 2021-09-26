Dybala morata
Allegri confirms Dybala and Morata will be out of the Chelsea game

September 26, 2021 - 7:30 pm

Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata will miss Juventus’ match against Chelsea this week.

The Bianconeri will host the European champions in the Champions League in midweek and will see this as a significant blow to their chances of winning the game.

Allegri watched in frustration as Dybala left the pitch in tears shortly after scoring the first goal for Juventus.

Morata remained their main goal threat in the match, but the Spaniard also asked to be subbed off for what looked like a thigh problem in the second half of the game.

Both players will now undergo scans to determine how long they will be out with their different injuries, but Allegri confirms that Juventus’ match against Chelsea in midweek will be too early for them to play for the club again.

“Dybala and Morata certainly won’t play against Chelsea or Torino. That is for certain. We can only hope that we get them back after the break for international duty.” He said as quoted by Football Italia.

“This is part of the game, we have to keep going.”

Dybala and Morata have both scored three goals each for Juventus in all competitions this season.

The Bianconeri will pray neither of them will be laid off for long.

