Juventus will visit Milan for their match against Inter Milan this weekend with a fully-fit squad, Max Allegri has announced.

The Bianconeri have missed several players because of injuries in the last few games, and they signed two new players in the last transfer window.

The new signings will typically need time to get up to speed, but speaking ahead of the fixture this weekend, Allegri confirmed that everyone is available including, Tiago Djalo and Carlos Alcaraz.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We will all go, we have recovered Chiesa and Rabiot. We have Djaló’ and Alcaraz, one is a little behind while Carlos will do his first training, in any case, we will all go to Milan.”

Juve FC Says

Two players Juve fans will be eager to see on the pitch for this game are Federico Chiesa and Adrien Rabiot, who have missed the last few games for the club.

The Bianconeri have worked very hard to stay in the title race, and we need to win in Milan.

However, we hope Allegri fields only players that are 100% fit enough to play so they can be in their best form.

Everyone at Juve knows what is at stake, so if they get a chance to play, we expect to see them do well.