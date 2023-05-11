Allegri confirms key player is out of Juventus-Sevilla match

Juventus manager Max Allegri has confirmed Gleison Bremer will not feature in their Europa League match against Sevilla today because of an injury.

The defender has been a key player for the Bianconeri since he moved to Turin in the summer.

He is one of the first names on the team sheet when he is fit, but he will miss the fixture as Juve tries to finish the first leg well.

Sevilla is one of the strongest sides still left in the Europa League and has won it several times.

They also eliminated Manchester United in the last round to reach the level they are at now, which makes them a club to fear.

Juve will need to be at their best for both legs, but they have lost Bremer. Speaking about the defender’s availability, Allegri said via Football Italia:

“Bremer has muscle fatigue, I don’t remember where exactly, I think in his thigh, so he won’t be there.

“The others are ok. It was a pleasure to watch the training session yesterday. We need enthusiasm, the Final in Budapest would be a great achievement.

Juve FC Says

Losing Bremer is a blow, but we are a top club and have other good defenders who can step in and do well.

We expect everyone in the squad to know the importance of finishing this term strongly and winning the Europa League.

That should motivate them to do well in the games and secure a ticket to the final.