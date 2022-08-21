rabiot
Allegri confirms midfielder will start tomorrow’s match

August 21, 2022 - 5:30 pm

Max Allegri has confirmed that Adrien Rabiot will be in the Juventus team for their match against Sampdoria tomorrow.

The Frenchman missed their first league game of the season because he was suspended.

Manchester United had an offer for his signature accepted by Juve at the same time.

The midfielder held talks with the English club and we expected him to leave, but the talks didn’t make progress and he has remained at the Allianz Stadium.

He is unlikely to move now, and Juve has to reintegrate him into their squad.

Allegri has no problems with that and the manager has confirmed he will start the game against La Samp.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Rabiot plays tomorrow.

“Of course, players who could leave have chances in the market, but Rabiot had an excellent season last term. He was suspended last week, so he didn’t play. We have two new signings tomorrow, Rabiot and Kean, who were suspended against Sassuolo.”

Juve FC Says

Although Juve fans struggle to see the good contributions of Rabiot, Allegri is clearly a fan of the Frenchman.

The gaffer knows the value he brings to his team and will keep playing him as long as he remains at the club.

2 Comments

    Reply Brian August 21, 2022 at 5:53 pm

    Godammit
    Here we go again
    Rabiot RollerCoaster of Serie B

    Reply martinn August 21, 2022 at 6:06 pm

    and 0 people online were shocked. #AllegriOut

