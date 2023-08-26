Wojciech Szczęsny’s absence for Juventus’ upcoming match against Bologna this weekend has been confirmed by Max Allegri.

Following their victory against Udinese in the opening game of the season, the Bianconeri are aiming to secure two consecutive wins in this fixture.

As one of the favoured contenders for the league title, Juventus is anticipated to consistently display their best performance each time they step onto the field.

Having diligently prepared during the pre-season period, the team is poised for a strong showing in the upcoming season.

Initiating the season with positive momentum is of paramount importance, and this is notably facilitated when key players are available to participate in the matches.

However, Allegri has confirmed that Mattia Perin will be in goal in their next match. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Formation still different tomorrow? Unfortunately, you journalists have to keep writing the numbers. There will be no Szczesny who suffered a blow in the practice match and he will be out due to injury. Perin is playing. For the rest, I have two doubts and I’ll decide tomorrow morning.”

Juve FC Says

Perin is also a capable hand and we trust him to do well in this match. However, he would need the support of his teammates to ensure he is not exposed and can keep a clean sheet.