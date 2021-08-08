Allegri confirms that Dybala is not travelling for Barcelona match

Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Paulo Dybala won’t be travelling with Juventus for their match against Barcelona today.

The Argentinian suffered an injury in the early days of the preseason and he has just returned to group training.

Allegri, who is looking to lead his team to victory in the Joan Gamper trophy against their Spanish rivals, says he doesn’t want to take any chances.

Dybala struggled with injury for much of last season and that limited his impact at the club.

He had been the star of the team in the 2019/2020 season and would be keen to return to top form in the upcoming campaign.

Their match against the Catalans will be one of the most high-profile games they will play this pre-season and Dybala could aggravate his injury if they rushed him back.

Because of that, Allegri has left him in Turin and confirmed that himself in a press conference.

“Dybala will not be there, I prefer to give him another two days of training because he has recently joined and bringing him would be a risk,” Allegri told Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia.

“I spoke to Paulo and we have decided that the ideal for him is to stay in Turin. All the others will be there.

“I expect them to play as a team.”