After enduring a grueling injury crisis that left Max Allegri with a depleted squad, the situation is thankfully easing up.

Since the start of the season, the Bianconeri have paid a dear price due the elevated number of absentees which reached 11 at one point.

Nonetheless, Federico Chiesa finally returned to the fold, while the key duo of Angel Di Maria and Gleison Bremer made their comebacks last night for the Derby d’Italia.

Moreover, Allegri confirmed that another three players will make their return to training during the week.

The tactician revealed the news amidst Juve’s 2-0 victory over Inter in the Derby d’Italia.

The Livorno native expects to have Leandro Paredes and Weston McKennie at his disposal starting today, while Moise Kean should be available tomorrow.

However, Allegri remains coy when it comes to the condition of Dusan Vlahovic.

“Let’s see when Dusan returns. Tonight he wasn’t available, let’s see in the next few if it passes. He has an inflammation,” said Allegri in his press conference via ilBianconero.

“McKennie and Paredes should be back tomorrow (Monday). Kean from Tuesday. We’ll see if they will be fit to play the next two matches, otherwise we’ll do with who we have.”

Juventus will travel to Verona on Thursday before hosting Lazio on Sunday in their final official fixture of 2022.