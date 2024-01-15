Juventus stars Adrien Rabiot and Federico Chiesa are available for selection once again, reveals Max Allegri.

The 56-year-old held his pre-match press conference as his team prepares to host Sassuolo on Tuesday night at the Allianz Stadium.

This will be the club’s first fixture in the second half of the Serie A campaign. Coincidentally, the Bianconeri will take on the only side that beat them during the first half of the season.

Therefore, Allegri is well aware of the importance of securing a win against his former employers and remaining at a striking distance of Inter.

“The group worked well as always,” said Allegri via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“We know the importance of tomorrow’s match. Sassuolo have great technical qualities and they tend to do well away from home.

“We must deliver a strong match from a tactical perspective. We have to concede little and show some enthusiasm.

“In the return fixture, we took an agonizing slap. We have to be careful because recently, we received several blows against Sassuolo.”

Allegri confirmed that Rabiot and Chiesa have recovered from their recent knocks and will be part of the squad.

However, the coach doesn’t reveal whether they’ll be fit enough to start or not. But he hints that the Italian striker will start from the bench.

“Adrien is fine, tomorrow. I will decide whether to let him play from the start or not.

“Federico has also recovered and he will be an added value for tomorrow, because whoever comes in from the bench will play a fundamental role.

“Yildiz is doing as well. The same goes for Milik and Vlahovic. They are all in good shape.

“Kean underwent an MRI and is fine. His athletic rehabilitation will begin and I hope to have him back as soon as possible.”

In the absence of the suspended Federico Gatti, the manager will have to choose between Daniele Rugani and Alex Sandro.

Nevertheless, Allegri claims he still hasn’t decided on who will accompany Gleison Bremer and Danilo at the back.

“Tomorrow I will evaluate and decide the lineup. In defense, the doubt is between Rugani and Alex Sandro.”

Finally, the Livorno native reiterated his words on the Scudetto title, preferring to maintain a low profile while identifying Inter as the more equipped side to win the league.

“Since the defeat against Sassuolo, the team has grown in awareness. Individually, we have improved on a technical and physical level.

“Football thrives on subtle balances and it is easy to slip. We must maintain enthusiasm but avoid euphoria.

“We are doing a good job thanks above all to the boys. Inter is a team built to win the scudetto, whereas we are following a different path.

“We need to get rid of the obsession with the Scudetto. This team will have an important future for the next 5 years. We are at different stages.”