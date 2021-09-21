Allegri confirms the return of two Juventus stars to the starting lineup for Spezia trip

After failing to earn their first Serie A win of the season from their four attempts thus far, Juventus surely need to return with all three points from Spezia.

The Ligurians will welcome the Old Lady on Wednesday, and Max Allegri will be hoping to finally put his side on the win column, and begin to climb back the Serie A ladder.

The former Cagliari and Milan manager held his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, and he revealed that his captain Giorgio Chiellini is suffering from a fever.

“Tomorrow, there will be some changes,” Allegri said at a press conference as translated by Football Italia. “Some players have played many games; Giorgio Chiellini is developing a fever.

“Spezia are a team that plays without worries and playing in their stadium is never easy.

“We must play at par mentally and physically, to bring out our technical qualities. In the second halves, we make mistakes, even when there’s not much pressure.

“Talking about the past makes no sense,” he continued. “Tomorrow, we have to win, there’s nothing more to say.

“Those who start on the bench must be decisive when they enter, as an approach. Now, there are 16 players, not 14, I demand responsibility.

“I watched back the game on Sunday, we missed too many free balls. In football, there are occasions, and you pay for it, you might even risk losing. It takes clarity.”

Despite all the fuss surrounding Federico Chiesa and Matthijs de Ligt as of late, the manager reassured that the two young stars will be amongst the starters on Wednesday.

“Victories help,” he added. “We are a team with many good players, some with more experience, others with less.

“But we are not a ‘young’ team. Experience is one thing, age is another. Tomorrow, Federico Chiesa and Matthijs de Ligt will start the match. The defense? We have always defended with four players.”

Allegri gave some updates on the conditions of Arthur Melo and Kaio Jorge, and he expects the Brazilian duo to be at his disposal once again after the next international break.

“Arthur’s recovery is going well, after the break he will be back with us. Kaio Jorge should also return after the international break.”

“Tension? There’s no tension within the group,” he said. “We all work together to do things well. We made a mistake on Milan’s goal.

“The inclusion of Manuel Locatelli is going well, he must find the mental and physical balance to play many games in a row.

“The goal is to help players improve, even the most experienced do it. I speak to all the players to help them grow, we all want to achieve important goals together, on the pitch and on a personal level,” concluded the Juventus manager.