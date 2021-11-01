Allegri confirms three names missing from the squad to face Zenit St Petersburg

Max Allegri has confirmed that Juventus will be without three first-team players for their clash with Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday.

The Old Lady will be hoping to put their dreadful form behind them when they return to European action, having failed to win each of their three most recent domestic fixtures.

We appear to have been boosted by the return of both Matthijs De Ligt and Federico Chiesa for tomorrow, with the pair having missed the weekend’s loss to Hellas Verona, but the manager admitted that they will be with the squad, although their participation is yet to be confirmed.

Aaron Ramsey, Mattia De Sciglio and Moise Kean are not ready to feature however, as Allegri confirmed in his pre-match press conference.

Chiesa’s involvement could be huge as he has been a hugely important player for us in attack this season, and has that star-ability that a number of our other stars have been lacking…

Our defence was also woeful at the weekend, and the chance to have a possible double change to bring in both Rugani and De Ligt could prove important not just to give Bonucci and Chiellini a break, but give the pair time for reflection also.

Patrick