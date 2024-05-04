Max Allegri has confirmed that Juventus will be without Kenan Yildiz and Alex Sandro for their game against AS Roma this weekend.

The Bianconeri face a must-win fixture against their rivals as both clubs battle to finish the term in the Champions League places.

Juve knows they cannot lose that fixture and will be eager for all their key players to be available to play.

Roma is also looking to stay in the race for a return to the Champions League, which makes them a team Juve must be careful against.

It is a tough fixture for both sides. On the injury side, Allegri confirms two Juve players will miss the game.

The gaffer said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Tomorrow we’ll be missing Alex Sandro, who hasn’t recovered from an injury, and the other is Yildiz. He isn’t training and won’t be leaving for Rome”.

Juve FC Says

Beating Roma is a must, and we can still win the game without Sandro and Yildiz.

Both players could have played a part if they were fit, but they are not the game-changers we have in the group.

Everyone in that dressing room now understands what we are fighting for and the importance of winning our remaining matches.