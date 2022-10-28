Juventus manager Max Allegri has confirmed the absence of two key players from their match against Lecce this weekend.

The Bianconeri lost their last competitive game against Benfica and have exited the Champions League because of that.

However, they are on a two-game winning streak in Serie A and will be keen to add another win to the list when they face Lecce.

They will have to achieve that without two key players because Manuel Locatelli and Dusan Vlahovic will be unavailable.

During his pre-match press conference, Allegri explains why via Calciomercato:

“Available at the last moment, Vlahovic has not recovered due to the pain in his adductor. And Locatelli will also be missing for personal reasons. We have enough players to play tomorrow’s game. Let’s start again from the anger of elimination in the Champions League.”

Juve FC Says

Locatelli and Vlahovic have been key players for us this season, but we have a big squad and their absence is an opportunity for other players to step up and prove their worth.

We have other midfield options to replace Locatelli and Kean could continue his goal-scoring form for the club in the absence of Vlahovic.

It will be interesting to see how the players respond to the loss in Lisbon in this game.