Juventus manager Max Allegri has confirmed that Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa are unavailable for their game against Torino this weekend, a massive blow for the club.

Juve has worked hard throughout this week to earn all the points from the fixture, with the gaffer planning to field a front-two of Moise Kean and Chiesa, as Vlahovic has been injured.

However, Chiesa suffered a blow yesterday and is not expected to be fit enough for the game against Il Toro.

Speaking about the available players, Allegri said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Vlahovic and Chiesa aren’t there, but the team is doing well.”

On how Juve can score, he adds: “We have Kean, Milik, Yildiz. Rabiot scores goals, and we have Fagioli and Miretti, who will start to score goals. Especially Fabio. Then the defenders who have been good attackers on dead balls. We will face an angry Torino. It’s always difficult to face. Juric’s teams are very strong physically and we will have to fight.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Vlahovic are crucial players for us, but we have a team that is strong enough to do well even in their absence.

Arkadiusz Milik has just returned to fitness and might be paired with Kean in our attack.

The gaffer could also opt for a change of formation that will accommodate only one striker while overloading his midfield with more players.