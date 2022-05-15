Allegri confirms who will be the Juventus captain next season

Max Allegri has confirmed that Leonardo Bonucci will be Juventus’ captain from next season as the club bids farewell to Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala.

Both players have been ahead of the defender in the hierarchy of leaders at the club so far

However, Chiellini is leaving Juve after 17 years, while Dybala will be a free agent at the end of this season and he is expected to change clubs.

These departures mean this is a serious transition period for the club and it needs to pick new leaders.

Speaking ahead of his team’s next game against Lazio, Allegri reveals that Bonucci is the next in line to wear the club’s captaincy armband.

He said, as quoted by Tutto Sport: “Who will be the captain next year? hierarchies will be Bonucci.”

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has been among the leading players at the club and he has led by example in several games for the team.

Having him as our captain is an easy decision, and we hope he would now lead us to the next few trophies that we can win.

For now, we need to focus on the remaining games of this campaign and hopefully, we can finish the season positively.