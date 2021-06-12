Allegri considering promotion for Juventus U-23 prospect

Massimiliano Allegri is back at Juventus, and apparently he’s not afraid to bet on a particular youngster.

The former Cagliari and Milan coach had previously helped in launching the careers of the likes of Kingsley Coman and Moise Kean, and according the latest report from la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, he has his sights set on another youngster at the club.

Filippo Ranocchia is a youth product of Perugia who made the move to Juventus in 2019. The midfielder showcased his talents last season with the U-23 squad, scoring 3 goals and providing 3 assists in his 29 Serie C appearances.

The 20-year-old was called up by Andrea Pirlo for the Italian Super Cup as well as the second round of the Coppa Italia, but was never given playing time with the first team.

However, this could change soon enough, as Allegri could hand him a promotion starting next season, which means that he would become a permanent member of the first team.

The report claims that the returning manager appreciates the young player’s abilities, combining a strong physique with some elegant technical skills.

Ranocchia would therefore be a part of the retreat camp in pre-season, and this is where Max will be able to take a closer look at his skills before making a final decision on his future.

Juve’s U-23 squad was established in order to help the young players purchased by the club to earn experience in the lower professional leagues, but in the exception of Gianluca Frabotta who made some appearances last season, we’re yet to see a player earning a permanent promotion.