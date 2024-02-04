Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri could hand Carlos Alcaraz his club debut against Inter in the Derby d’Italia.

The 21-year-old completed a deadline-day switch on Thursday, signing for the Bianconeri on loan.

The Italian giants will have the option to buy the Argentine from Southampton for a figure that exceeds 40 million euros.

So if he’s going to justify his price, Alcaraz will have to showcase his capabilities in the remaining months of the campaign, and could well begin with a cameo in the most crucial encounter of the season.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Allegri could give the young midfielder a baptism of fire, thrusting him into the action in the second half.

The Juventus manager will likely start with Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli and the returning Adrien Rabiot in the middle of the park.

But as the source tells it, Alcaraz presented himself in excellent physical condition upon his arrival.

Therefore, Allegri could be tempted to entrust him with a cameo. The Argentine might be the ace in the sleeve that the Livorno native pulls off in the second half.

The big encounter kicks off at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium this evening at 20:45 CET.

The Bianconeri need a positive result to bolster their Scudetto chances, as they currently trail their arch-rivals by a single point while having played an extra match.