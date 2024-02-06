Juventus coach Max Allegri is reportedly entertaining the notion of a super trident featuring Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa and Kenan Yildiz.

In recent weeks, Chiesa’s injury problems coincided with Kenan’s rise to stardom. The teenager forged a superb attacking partnership with Vlahovic.

But with Chiesa regaining his full fitness, the coach now finds himself facing a tactical dilemma.

Even when trailing in the result during the most pivotal fixture of the season, Allegri refused to unleash his three stars side-by-side on the pitch, preferring to replace Yildiz with Chiesa in the second half of the Derby d’Italia defeat at the hands of Inter.

But according to Tuttosport via IlBianonero, the Juventus manager is now increasingly leaning towards the trident idea, even if he won’t apply it imminently

As the source tells it, Allegri began to evaluate this solution after noticing how isolated Vlahovic was throughout Sunday’s Scudetto showdown.

The Turin-based newspaper notes that this won’t be an immediate solution, especially with Chiesa and Vlahovic both suffering physical issues in the aftermath of the Derby d’Italia.

As we reported yesterday, Chiesa only sustained a bruise, so he should be able to recover in time for next Monday’s encounter against Udinese.

On the other hand, Vlahovic is dealing with muscle overload, so his condition will have to be monitored on a daily basis.

Arkadiusz Milik returns after serving a one-match ban for his untimely red card against Empoli, and he’ll be ready to step up if the Serbian fails to recover in time.