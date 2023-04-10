allegri locatelli
Club News

Allegri considers tactical change ahead of Juventus-Sporting: The possible lineup

April 10, 2023 - 1:00 pm

Last Sunday, Juventus suffered their sixth loss of the Serie A campaign as their showdown against Lazio ended 2-1 in favor of the capital side.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri displayed some encouraging signs following the introduction of Federico Chiesa and Danilo as the team made the transition from 3-5-2 to 4-3-3.

According to TuttoJuve, Max Allegri liked what he saw in the final stretch, hence, he’s considering a 4-3-3 tactical setup for Thursday’s encounter against Sporting.

The Bianconeri will host the Portuguese club at the Allianz Stadium for the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.

The source explains that the manager would maintain almost the same lineup that played the final 20 minutes against the Biancocelesti.

Wojciech Szczesny will start in goal, while the back four would consist of Danilo, Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and Alex Sandro.

The midfield trio will remain intact with Nicolò Fagioli favored ahead of Leandro Paredes to play alongside automatic starters Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot.

In attack, Chiesa’s return to fitness could warrant him a starting berth on the left wing at the expense of Filip Kostic. Angel Di Maria will maintain his role on the right flank, with Dusan Vlahovic hoping to break his duck while spearheading a lineup that should suit his characteristics.

Juventus Possible XI (4-3-3): Szczesny; Danilo, Gatti, Bremer, Sandro; Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot; Chiesa, Vlahovic, Di Maria

Avatar

You Might Also Like

zakaria

Juventus loanee linked with Summer switch to Galatasaray

April 10, 2023
Pogba

Two Juventus players pushing for a return against Sporting

April 10, 2023
Augusto

Report: Monza star remains high on Juventus wishlist

April 10, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.