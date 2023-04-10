Allegri considers tactical change ahead of Juventus-Sporting: The possible lineup

Last Sunday, Juventus suffered their sixth loss of the Serie A campaign as their showdown against Lazio ended 2-1 in favor of the capital side.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri displayed some encouraging signs following the introduction of Federico Chiesa and Danilo as the team made the transition from 3-5-2 to 4-3-3.

According to TuttoJuve, Max Allegri liked what he saw in the final stretch, hence, he’s considering a 4-3-3 tactical setup for Thursday’s encounter against Sporting.

The Bianconeri will host the Portuguese club at the Allianz Stadium for the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.

The source explains that the manager would maintain almost the same lineup that played the final 20 minutes against the Biancocelesti.

Wojciech Szczesny will start in goal, while the back four would consist of Danilo, Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and Alex Sandro.

The midfield trio will remain intact with Nicolò Fagioli favored ahead of Leandro Paredes to play alongside automatic starters Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot.

In attack, Chiesa’s return to fitness could warrant him a starting berth on the left wing at the expense of Filip Kostic. Angel Di Maria will maintain his role on the right flank, with Dusan Vlahovic hoping to break his duck while spearheading a lineup that should suit his characteristics.

Juventus Possible XI (4-3-3): Szczesny; Danilo, Gatti, Bremer, Sandro; Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot; Chiesa, Vlahovic, Di Maria