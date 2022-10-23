Allegri considers three possible roles for the returning Chiesa

While the team has displayed some signs of improvement in their last two outings, Juventus supporters remain cautious when it comes to their club’s chances of rescuing what began as a disastrous campaign.

But sometimes, all that it takes is a timely return to action in order to lift the mood at the club.

After more than 10 months on the shelf, Federico Chiesa is finally set to complete his return to the pitch in the upcoming days.

So how will Max Allegri fit the Euro 2020 winner in his starting lineup once he regains his optima condition?

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, the Juventus manager is considering three possible positions for the 24-year-old.

The first option would be fielding Chiesa as second striker alongside his former Fiorentina teammate Dusan Vlahovic (or one between Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik).

The second possibility is playing the Italian in his more natural role as a high winger/outside forward in a 4-3-3 formation. This would require another winger on the pitch, with Angel Di Maria, Filip Kostic and Juan Cuadrado being the genuine options.

Finally, the last scenario would be unleashing Chiesa in a wide role within a 4-4-2 formation. This would allow Allegri to field the returning player in a position where he has two strikers to feed.