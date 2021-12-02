Allegri contemplating permanent return to his previous tactical formation

During the trip to Salerno, Max Allegri decided to adopt a relatively attacking lineup that appeared to be a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Moise Kean acted as the center forward, while Paulo Dybala operated in a free role behind him, with Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Bernardeschi on the wings.

Although the opponent was relatively weak, the change bore its fruits, as the Bianconeri won the match 2-0 thanks to goals from Dybala and Alvaro Morata who entered in the second half.

According to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Allegri is considering a permanent move to this tactical system.

Since the start of the season, the Bianconeri have been playing in a hybrid 4-4-2 lineup that also resembles a 4-3-3 formation, with a midfielder (most notably Adrien Rabiot) alternating between the middle and the wing.

However, that system failed to inspire. On the other hand, the attack appeared to be more vibrant in the presence of two natural wingers supporting Dybala and Kean.

It should be noted that the former Cagliari and Milan manager had adopted a 4-2-3-1 formation during the 2016/17 season, which was arguably the most successful campaign of his first stint at the club.

Juve FC say

As we previously mentioned, the 4-2-3-1 formation could be the ideal lineup based on the attributes of our current players.

But at the same time, we shouldn’t go ahead of ourselves just based on one decent performance against a side that lies at the very bottom of the Serie A table.

This reported change would be a move in the right direction, but we still need time and patience to solve our pile of problems.