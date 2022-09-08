Allegri contemplating rotation at the back for Salernitana match

It has been a tough week for the Bianconeri. Last Saturday, Juventus clang on to an uninspiring away draw in Florence, before losing their opening Champions League fixture in an improved but insufficient effort in Paris.

Therefore, the Old Lady can’t afford to drop additional points, and must return to the winning column when they host Salernitana at the Allianz Stadium this weekend.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Max Allegri is considering several changes for Sunday’s fixture, with a crucial European clash against Benfica looming on the horizon.

The manager will reportedly ring some changes to his backline in particular, resting at least one of his two Brazilian stalwarts.

Since the start of the season, Danilo has been ever-present on the pitch. On the other hand, his compatriot Gleison Bremer only missed five minutes of action when leaving the field against Spezia late in the match due to a physical discomfort.

Hence, the source expects Leonardo Bonucci to lead the defense alongside one of his Italian compatriots. Daniele Rugani and Federico Gatti have each made a solitary start this season, but one of them should earn his second on Sunday.

Thanks to Gatti and Rugani, Allegri should be able to give Bremer a breather. However, the squad lacks depth in the fullback department, which could force Danilo to work extra shifts.

Mattia De Sciglio and Juan Cuadrado are the Brazilian’s natural alternatives for the right-back spot, but the former also has to cover for the unconvincing Alex Sandro on the left flank, while the latter is playing in an advanced position due to Angel Di Maria’s injury.